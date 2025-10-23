Wife of man who threatened to shoot up Atlanta airport files for divorce

ATLANTA — The wife of the man who threatened to shoot up the Atlanta airport and was stopped by police, has filed for divorce.

According to court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Tiffany Cagle filed for divorce from Billy Joe Cagle on Tuesday, just one day after police stopped what had the potential of a mass shooting at the world’s busiest airport.

Police released video this week of Billy Joe Cagle as he was walking in the airport and scoping out the TSA security area.

Video shows him trying to walk back outside, where he had a Springfield AR semi-automatic weapon in his truck with 27 rounds of ammunition.

RELATED STORIES:

Cagle’s family went to the Cartersville Police Department and told them that Billy Joe “wanted to shoot up” the airport, and he was on his way there.

Cartersville police alerted Atlanta police, who then alerted their officers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officers were able to stop Billy Joe Cagle as he was on the way back to his truck, likely to retrieve his gun, police said.

Body cam video showed officers putting Billy Joe Cagle to the floor and handcuffing him with two sets of handcuffs because of his size.

In the divorce filing, Tiffany Cagle claims the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is “no reasonable hope of reconciliation on grounds of cruel treatment.”

She claims that Billy Joe Cagle had become a habitual drug addict since their marriage in November 2002.

Tiffany Cagle is also asking for sole custody of their daughter and is asking for child support.

The document said that the couple had been separated ahead of the divorce filing.

Billy Joel Cagle is currently in federal custody following Monday’s events. He faces both state and federal charges for the foiled plot alleged by police.

©2025 Cox Media Group