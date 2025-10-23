3 Georgians among dozens indicted in nationwide illegal sports gambling ring

ATLANTA — Three Georgians are among the dozens of nationwide arrests involving illegal sports gambling and poker games.

The FBI announced the arrests late Thursday morning.

The Georgians who have been arrested are part of the illegal poker game side of the indictments, not the illegal sports betting and game rigging side.

All three are from central Georgia, including one man, Tony Goodman, of Locust Grove.

This is part of a years-long investigation.

Current Miami Heat player Terry Tozier is under arrest.

The FBI said he and his co-conspirators would use inside information to place bets through online sports betting platforms and casinos, and in some cases, agents said Rozier would rig some of these side bets himself.

More than 30 people have been arrested in 11 states, including here in Georgia.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella said this was a brazen sports corruption ring.

“The first indictment involves six defendants who are alleged to have participated in one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since online sports betting became legalized in the United States,” Nocella said.

Georgia lawmakers are debating whether to let voters decide if they want to legalize online sports betting.

The final hearing was just last week.

The indictments do not involve those online sites but say those charged placed their bets through the online sites.

