USPS facility evacuated for bomb threat after employee finds ‘possible device’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
South Fulton police have responded to a bomb threat after a United States Postal Service employee found a “possible device.”

The threat was reported Thursday morning at 125 Villanova Drive, where the facility is located.

Officers have evacuated the building and shut down the road as a precaution. This is the second time within a month the facility has been evacuated after a suspicious package was reported on Sept. 24.

