Man nearly killed when trailer came off and hit him. Police need help to identify the driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for your help in finding a driver whose trailer unhitched from their vehicle, hitting and seriously injuring a man along Interstate 20.

Channel 2’s Cory James was first to report on this story last week when he spoke to the loved ones of Scott Watkins.

Watkins and a friend had pulled over near the Wesley Chapel exit on the interstate to help a coworker who was having a mechanical issue with their trailer.

As they were working to take care of the trailer, another trailer had just unhitched from a vehicle driving down I-20 and was flying down the highway.

That trailer hit Watkins and his friend George Jackson. Watkins was severely injured in the wreck.

“He’s fighting for his life,” Jackson told James. “I got struck and thrown into another truck and broke my ribs.”

Trailer that hit Scott Watkins (PHOTO: DeKalb County Police Department)

DeKalb County police released a new image Thursday of the trailer that hit the men.

The driver of the pickup that was carrying that trailer kept going.

If anyone has any information about the owner of the trailer, they are asked to call the DKPD Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610. People can also send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

