Suspicious package found at USPS facility, South Fulton police says

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The U.S. Postal Service facility on Villanova Drive was evacuated Wednesday night after a reported bomb threat, South Fulton police reported.

Police responded at the facility at about 6:49 p.m. because of a suspicious package.

All employees and nearby businesses were evacuated.

The package was later determined to have been returned to the facility as undeliverable.

The scene is under full investigation, South Fulton police said.

