‘Leaning on my faith:’ Cobb family asks for prayer after 10-year-old killed in crash

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Cobb County family is relying on prayer and generosity to after a crash killed a 10-year-old boy and sent his father to the hospital for weeks.

The head-on collision happened Oct. 3 along Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton. The Cobb County Police Department said at about 7:15 p.m., a Nissan Frontier pickup crossed the center turn lane and crashed into the family’s Honda Odyssey minivan near Pebblebrook Road.

The boy, Tucker Sizemore, was seated behind the driver’s seat and his sister, 13-year-old Amelia Sizemore, was riding in the front passenger seat. She went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tucker’s mother said he died three days later from a traumatic brain injury.

“It’s hard, but I’m leaning on my faith,” Ashley Sizemore told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. “God’s got us. He’s got me. And I’ve got to remember that.”

Her husband, 40-year-old Clinton Sizemore, remains at Grady Memorial Hospital with nearly all of his ribs broken, his sternum cracked and his right leg shattered. She said he’s likely to stay in the hospital for another three or four weeks.

“Pray for strength for my husband,” she said. “Maybe he’ll get out sooner rather than later because we need to grieve as a family.”

She described her son as a talented dancer and a straight-A student.

“He was just a light every day,” she said. “He was different, but that’s what made him who he was.”

His sister said Tucker was a child of great faith who was knowledgeable about the Bible.

“He knew a lot about Jesus,” she said. “He would always preach to the pastor at our church, and it made our pastor crack up.”

Police said two people inside the Nissan Frontier that crashed into the minivan suffered serious injuries. A police spokesperson had no information late Wednesday afternoon about charges against the other driver.

The community has launched a GoFundMe page for the Sizemore family to help pay for medical, funeral and living expenses. It’s called “Sizemore Strong” and has raised more than $8,000.

Tucker was also an organ donor, and his mother said he’s already saved the lives of four other children.

Amelia said she’s confident her father will get out of the hospital soon.

“I know for a fact he’s gonna be okay,” she said. “Because I feel like God is telling me he’s gonna be okay.”

