Mother ‘in shock’ from deaths of 8 family members in I-85 crash, including pregnant daughter-in-law

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family is grieving after eight of its members, including five children and a pregnant woman, died in a crash in Jackson County.

The crash on I-85 involved a tractor-trailer driven by Kane Hammock, who was arrested at the scene. He faces eight counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide, among other charges.

“It’s hard because we don’t know what to do. We are in shock still,” said Eva Velasquez-Benitez told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Velasquez-Benitez described the devastating impact of the crash that claimed the lives of three generations of her family. The deaths included her 25-year-old son, Darwin Ventura, and his pregnant wife, Kenia Ramirez.

She was three months pregnant.

“She was about to go to the doctor and see what’s she’s going to have,” Velasquez-Benitez said.

The victims were going to shop at Tanger Outlets on Monday when Georgia State Patrol said Hammock’s semi truck slammed into their van.

