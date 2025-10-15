Boyfriend admits to killing, burying missing Cobb County woman, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a Cobb County mother reported missing over the weekend has been found, and her boyfriend has been charged.

Tange Davis, 45, was reported missing on Saturday evening. Police say her boyfriend, 56-year-old Cecil McCrary, told them that she was last at his home last Thursday, and he had not heard from her since.

During an interview with police on Tuesday night, investigators say McCrary admitted to killing Davis and burying her body in Atlanta.

Officers later found her body buried where McCrary said it was.

Davis’ family told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they became alarmed when she failed to show up for work and was not responding to messages. Her car was found abandoned near a grocery store, which her family described as an unusual location.

“This loss devastates all of us,” said Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell. “Our hearts are with her family, and we are reminded that behind every statistic is a person, a mother, a friend, a colleague whose life mattered. We remain committed to protecting those at risk to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”

Police say they previously responded to several instances of domestic violence involving the couple. At the time of Davis’ death, McCrary was out on pretrial release for kidnapping and aggravated assault related to those cases.

McCrary is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.

