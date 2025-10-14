‘We’re not gonna stop looking:’ Family continues to search for missing Cobb County mother

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are seeking the public’s help to locate Tange Davis, a mother who disappeared Thursday evening.

Davis’s family became alarmed when she failed to show up for work the following day and was not responding to messages. Her car was found abandoned near a grocery store, which her family described as an unusual location.

“We’re not gonna stop looking until we know she’s OK,” said Vershelle Hendricks, Davis’s stepsister.

“She’s somebody who reaches out multiple times a day,” said Ayanna Simms, Davis’s daughter-in-law.

Most of Davis’s family resides in St. Louis, Missouri, but they have traveled to Cobb County to assist in the search efforts by distributing flyers and speaking with her coworkers and friends.

Davis was supposed to help her son pay for her grandson’s tuition on Friday, a task she had been excited about, according to Simms.

The family noted that Davis works in the medical field, where missing work without notice is highly unusual, further raising their concerns.

Cobb County Police have a protocol to wait 48 hours before initiating a search for a missing person, which has left the family feeling that community involvement is crucial in the meantime.

“While we’re waiting, nothing is happening... so it takes the community to come together to find your missing family member,” Hendricks said.

Anyone with information about Tange Davis’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.

