Former officer laughed as 2 men crashed, died in unauthorized chase, prosecutors say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former officer accused of initiating an unauthorized chase where two people died is also accused of hiding evidence in the case.

Prosecutors say former College Park police Sgt. Donnie Smith never called in the crash, didn’t stop to help the victims, and even laughed after the incident.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in the courtroom Friday as Smith asked to be let out on bond.

Smith’s attorney said his client was not a threat to the community, and his supporters say he is a person of high character.

Prosecutors questioned Smith’s character after what they say troopers heard on his video right after the crash.

