Clayton County

Former officer laughed as 2 men crashed, died in unauthorized chase, prosecutors say

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
College Park police officer charged with causing wreck that killed 2 people along I-285 Arrest warrants say Office Donnie Smith was chasing a 2009 Land Rover “in a reckless manner” on Aug. 17 along I-285 near Riverdale at speeds of more than 100 mph when the Land Rover crashed, killing two people. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/College Park Police Department/Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By Tom Jones, WSB-TV

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former officer accused of initiating an unauthorized chase where two people died is also accused of hiding evidence in the case.

Prosecutors say former College Park police Sgt. Donnie Smith never called in the crash, didn’t stop to help the victims, and even laughed after the incident.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in the courtroom Friday as Smith asked to be let out on bond.

Smith’s attorney said his client was not a threat to the community, and his supporters say he is a person of high character.

Prosecutors questioned Smith’s character after what they say troopers heard on his video right after the crash.

The calls for justice, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read