Traffic stop for stolen U-Haul ends with shooting involving Smyrna officer

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna Police are on the scene of a shooting involving one of its officers.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the shooting happened near McLinden Ave and Concord Road on Friday morning.
Officials said the shooting happened after a traffic stop involving a stolen U-Haul. No officers were injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.
