College Park police officer charged with causing wreck that killed 2 people along I-285

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A College Park police officer is behind bars after he was charged with vehicular homicide and several other charges related to the crash.

Arrest warrants say Office Donnie Smith was chasing a 2009 Land Rover “in a reckless manner” on Aug. 17 along Interstate 285 near Riverdale at speeds of more than 100 mph when the Land Rover crashed, killing two people.

TRENDING STORIES:

Smith then took off from the crash “without rendering aid or reporting the collision,” the warrants said.

Smith has been charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and more.

He had his first appearance on Wednesday morning and remains in jail with no bond.

©2025 Cox Media Group