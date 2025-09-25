College Park police officer charged with causing wreck that killed 2 people along I-285

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A College Park police officer is behind bars after he was charged with vehicular homicide and several other charges related to the crash.
Arrest warrants say Office Donnie Smith was chasing a 2009 Land Rover “in a reckless manner” on Aug. 17 along Interstate 285 near Riverdale at speeds of more than 100 mph when the Land Rover crashed, killing two people.
Smith then took off from the crash “without rendering aid or reporting the collision,” the warrants said.
Smith has been charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and more.
He had his first appearance on Wednesday morning and remains in jail with no bond.
