Caregiver stole over $500,000 from elderly family member, Forest Park police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A family member and caregiver was arrested last week for allegedly stealing $500,000 from an elderly resident in Forest Park.

The investigation began on Aug. 13, when the Forest Park Police Department received a report of potential financial fraud involving a legacy resident.

Detective Ramos, assigned to the case, discovered that the suspect, who was also the victim’s caregiver, had misappropriated funds intended for the victim’s living expenses and long-term care.

Ramos’s investigation revealed that the suspect had unlawfully taken approximately $500,000 from the victim’s bank accounts over several years.

The stolen funds, intended for the victim’s living expenses and long-term care, were used for personal purchases, including several cars and large cash withdrawals, according to police.

With the evidence gathered, Ramos secured arrest warrants for theft by taking and exploitation of an elderly person.

On Sept. 18, the suspect was located and taken into custody with the help of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

“Protecting our legacy residents from abuse, neglect, and exploitation remains a top priority,” said Chief Criss of the Forest Park Police Department.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.

