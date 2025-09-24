‘Kiss him goodbye’: Killers told Gwinnett man’s wife she wouldn’t see him again, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County judge found probable cause to proceed with charges against a man accused of a deadly home invasion that resulted in the murder of Oscar Cruz.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Testimony from police said Raymond Cooper worked with three others to rob and kill Cruz, who was shot 17 times.

Investigators said Cruz met the suspects at a Waffle House and got in their car July 22, who then took him to his home on Gin Blossom Court.

They said Cruz was bound and his wife was threatened while the suspects stole $3,000 and drugs from the residence.

Detective David Early of the Gwinnett County Police testified that the suspects delivered a chilling message to Cruz’s wife.

“They told her this would be the last time that she saw her husband and to kiss him goodbye,” he said in court.

His body was later discovered in a church parking lot on Webb Gin House Road.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Javon Wilson last week in connection with the murder.

Early also mentioned that Cruz was either going to sell drugs to the suspects or collect payment for drugs he had previously provided.

Cooper’s defense attorney questioned the evidence, stating that there is no proof that Cooper was holding a gun during the incident.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group