Atlanta neighborhood on lockdown after suspect runs into someone’s home

ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff has a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on lockdown.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a “suspect who fled into a home” along Mims Street is refusing to come out.

Police said they have a large presence in the neighborhood “out of an abundance of caution.”

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

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