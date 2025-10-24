SEC suspends referee over calls in Georgia-Auburn game: reports

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference has suspended the head referee from the Georgia-Auburn game, according to multiple reports.

Yellowhammer News, ESPN and The Athletic report that multiple complaints were filed against Ken Williamson and his crew following Georgia’s 20-10 win over Auburn on Oct. 11.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The most notable calls in the game, which aired live on Channel 2, revolved around an Auburn fumble at the goal line and a Georgia timeout.

It appeared that Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold scored on a third-and-goal sneak to put the Tigers up 17-0. Williamson and his crew ruled that the Georgia defense punched the football out and recovered the fumble. Auburn argued that Arnold already crossed the goal line plane.

The SEC determined the goal-line play wasn’t a blown call, the Athletic reports.

RELATED STORIES

Later in the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs up by three, you can see Georgia head coach Kirby Smart run to the sideline judge before the play clock runs out. The official thought Smart was trying to call a timeout. Smart said he was trying to point out that Auburn should be flagged for making clapping sounds.

“And so I wanted to make sure he understood. Go lip read, because I’m screaming, ‘They’re clapping. They’re clapping,’” Smart said in his postgame interview.

Williamson decided to not charge Georgia a timeout. The Bulldogs would go onto win the game, 20-10.

ESPN reports that Williamson had planned to retire after this season.

WSB-TV is your home for SEC football this fall. Watch the SEC on ABC lineup every Saturday followed by SEC GameDay on 2 for instant reaction and analysis to the games.

Kirby Smart: 'Kids never quit' in 'tale of two halves'

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group