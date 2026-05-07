East Point man shot, killed while helping friend fix lawnmower

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are asking for the public’s help as they continue searching for the suspects responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting.

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East Point officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Ben Hill Road just before 11 p.m. on April 13.

When officers arrived, they found Amondre Michael Zepeda lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

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Investigators say Zepeda was outside helping a friend repair a lawnmower when someone inside a dark-colored car opened fire before speeding away.

The department says Zepeda was well known in the community for helping others.

“Mr. Zepeda was known within the community for his willingness to help others with everyday maintenance tasks and was regarded as a dedicated and hardworking individual,” the department said.

Now, EPPD and Crime Stoppers Atlanta are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call the tip line at 404-577-8477.

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