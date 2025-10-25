Cheerleader killed in bonfire mass shooting; 3 others wounded

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A beloved high school cheerleader was among four people shot at a bonfire near Birmingham, Ala.

Kimber Mills, 18, died from her injuries. Three others were wounded.

Officials say there was a large gathering at a wooded location known locally as “The Pit” when shots rang out.

Mills was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Steven Tyler Whitehead, 27, was arrested and initially charged with three counts of attempted murder. His charges were later upgraded to murder.

Mills’ family started a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised more than $36,000.

Blount County Schools Superintendent Rodney Green shared a statement saying that “Kimber’s smile and infectious personality will certainly be missed, but she will always be remembered.”

Our school district is deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of one of our students, Ms. Kimber Mills. Kimber... Posted by Blount County Schools on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Whitehead is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

