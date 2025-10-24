Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover stolen while being transported

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is missing one of his luxury vehicles.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office says a 2025 Land Rover Range Rover was being delivered to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when it was stolen.

Effortless Motors, a California-based auto brokerage, confirmed that they customized the vehicle for and sold it to O’Neal.

They say they arranged transportation to Louisiana through a third-party company. But a "sophisticated cyber-attack" targeted the transport company.

The Range Rover never arrived at its intended destination.

The sheriff’s office says the company, FirstLine Trucking LLC, reported that it had not dispatched the driver who claimed the assignment.

Investigators say an unauthorized person may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses.

Effortless Motors is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

