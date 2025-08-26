Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A heading across the pond

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is heading overseas and opening its first permanent restaurants in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

The Atlanta-based company said the new restaurants will be led by local Owner-Operators who were born and raised in those countries.

The first will open in Leeds, England this fall. Chick-fil-A says it will be the first of five restaurants in the U.K. over the next two years.

The Singapore restaurant will open in late 2025, but it is unclear where exactly it will be located.

“Expanding in both Europe and Asia is a meaningful milestone for Chick-fil-A,” said Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy. “The investments we’re making in the U.K. and Singapore not only present opportunities for our business, but are also a chance for us to bring what makes Chick-fil-A special to new places – great food and remarkable hospitality."

Each restaurant will create between 70 and 120 new jobs in those communities.

To commemorate the openings, the company is donating $25,000 to non-profit organizations in the U.K. and Singapore.

