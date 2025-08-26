‘Power’ actress arrested, charged with disorderly conduct, cruelty to children in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Actress and singer/songwriter Alix Lapri was arrested last week in DeKalb County.

Lupri, whose full name is Alexus Lapri Geier, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail last Monday shortly before 5 p.m.

According to online records, Lupri spent just over 24 hours in jail before being released.

So far, no court records have been posted as to why she was arrested, other than the incident took place on Aug. 10.

Lupri is probably best known for playing the role of Effie Morales on the Starz hit TV show “Power” and the sequel spin-off, “Power Book II: Ghost.”

In 2011, Lupri signed with Crown World Entertainment and released many song covers with friend Jacob Latimore, including that of “My Boo,” a song by both Usher and Alicia Keys.

“In 2012, Lupri released her first extended play titled I Am Alix Lapri. The EP was released free of charge for download on multiple media outlets, and was met with positive reviews from various demographics,” her Wikipedia page said.

Lupri began her acting career om 2011, most recently filming with Gerard Butler and 50 Cent in the movie “Den of Thieves.”

So far, Lupri has not posted on social media about the arrest.

