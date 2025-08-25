Georgia Aquarium offering $20 tickets for 20th anniversary

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium is offering special pricing in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

For a limited time only, visitors can purchase advanced Tuesday tickets for just $20. Tickets usually start at $44.49 for advanced tickets or $67.99 for general admission.

The sale will run through Aug. 28, but you can purchase ahead for any Tuesday through the end of the year. The only blackout date for the deal is Dec. 30. You can purchase the discounted tickets here. Just click on the plan and save general admission option

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Aquarium opened its doors on Nov. 23, 2005 in downtown Atlanta. Much of the funding came from the late Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

It spent years as the largest aquarium in the world until 2012 when it was surpassed by aquariums in Singapore and China. It’s also home to the only whale sharks, which is the largest fish in the ocean, living in an aquarium outside of Asia.

MORE THINGS 2 DO

©2025 Cox Media Group