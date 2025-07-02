Head to Dillard, north Georgia for July 4 fun, fireworks, adventure

DILLARD, Ga. — Looking for some fun on this year’s summer getaway?
Looking for some adventure?
Looking for something a little different?
Look no further than Dillard in the north Georgia mountains!
"We invite everybody to stay at the Dillard House and go out and enjoy all the activities that are available," Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks.
Let’s start with what’s going on this week! It’s time to celebrate America’s independence with the July 4th holiday.
There will be barbecue, fireworks and plenty of fun!
“The exciting thing about July 4th at the Dillard House is we’ve always had a great tradition, and it gives families around the South a place to go, and it’s all-American and these days it’s important to have a place and carry on tradition,” John Dillard Jr. from the Dillard House said.
Those staying at the Dillard House will enjoy a VIP viewing area for the fireworks, desserts, a festive basket and great rates.
But the fun in Dillard doesn’t end when the fireworks grand finale concludes.
It’s important to note that the Dillard House is open for business. That means all the great meals, horseback rides and relaxing getaways people have enjoyed for more than 100 years still await guests.
"We want to welcome everyone to our new equestrian facility at Dillard House Stables," Thompson said.
New owners acquired the North Georgia resort recently, and with new owners comes new upgrades to the property. There’s a brand new facility that houses the Dillard House Stables.
"Our one-hour river ride is the most popular ride, and we leave from our new trailhead and go across the valley and right down the middle of the Little Tennessee River," Thompson noted.
Witness the North Georgia countryside like you’ve never seen it, atop horseback with the Dillard House Stables. Whether you’re an old pro or someone who has never sat on a horse before, the Dillard House Stables has a horse-riding experience that you’re sure to love.
"It’s a great place to spend the weekend, come horseback riding, and do some other activities in the county," Thompson said. “We have a lot to offer, zip lines, whitewater rafting, and so much more, so we’re happy to have everybody.”
Waterfall hikes rank as one of the area’s most popular outings. The state legislature recently designated Rabun County as the Waterfall Capital of Georgia.
Black Rock Mountain offers hikes, great views, and something we can all appreciate this time of the year, cooler temperatures. At over 3,600 feet, Black Rock Mountain is typically several degrees cooler than the surrounding area.
Does your golf course offer incredible views? Hit the links at Sky Valley Country Club or Kingwood Resort on a visit to Dillard and experience amazing vistas.
Looking for some heart-pounding excitement? Take flight on a zipline tour or navigate the Chattooga River on a white water rafting expedition!
And when the day is done, head back to the Dillard House to enjoy a meal like only the Dillard House can do.
"A meal at the Dillard House is like coming home," Dillard Jr. said. “We’ve always been farmers at the Dillard House. And all the meals were seasonal. So, every Sunday, every month, every season had its own set of menus. So, you’re coming home in the springtime (to) strawberries and the summertime (offers) corn and beans and blackberries and peaches. And in the fall, you move into the collard greens, black-eyed peas, and winter squashes.”
The Dillard House is open now, but with Legacy Ventures and its chairman and founder, David Marvin, recently purchasing the property, the historic Dillard House is undergoing some changes that will transform it over the coming months.
"Some of the exciting things that are going to be happening at the Dillard House in the future, Mr. Marvin’s vision is having a brewery, a wine tasting room, a spa, a three-story hotel, cottages, a bride’s cottage, (and) a (groom’s) cottage. This is going to allow us to have the best wedding venue in the South."
There are some exciting days ahead for the Dillard House, but there’s still plenty of excitement today, too, on a getaway to Dillard.
This story is sponsored by the City of Dillard.
