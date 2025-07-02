Head to Dillard, north Georgia for July 4 fun, fireworks, adventure

DILLARD, Ga. — Looking for some fun on this year’s summer getaway?

Looking for some adventure?

Head to Dillard for July 4th fun, fireworks, adventure

Looking for something a little different?

Look no further than Dillard in the north Georgia mountains!

"We invite everybody to stay at the Dillard House and go out and enjoy all the activities that are available," Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks.

July 4 at Dillard House

Let’s start with what’s going on this week! It’s time to celebrate America’s independence with the July 4th holiday.

There will be barbecue, fireworks and plenty of fun!

“The exciting thing about July 4th at the Dillard House is we’ve always had a great tradition, and it gives families around the South a place to go, and it’s all-American and these days it’s important to have a place and carry on tradition,” John Dillard Jr. from the Dillard House said.

GF Default - A visit to The Dillard House

Those staying at the Dillard House will enjoy a VIP viewing area for the fireworks, desserts, a festive basket and great rates.

But the fun in Dillard doesn’t end when the fireworks grand finale concludes.

It’s important to note that the Dillard House is open for business. That means all the great meals, horseback rides and relaxing getaways people have enjoyed for more than 100 years still await guests.

"We want to welcome everyone to our new equestrian facility at Dillard House Stables," Thompson said.

New owners acquired the North Georgia resort recently, and with new owners comes new upgrades to the property. There’s a brand new facility that houses the Dillard House Stables.

Dillard House Stables Dillard House Stables

"Our one-hour river ride is the most popular ride, and we leave from our new trailhead and go across the valley and right down the middle of the Little Tennessee River," Thompson noted.

Witness the North Georgia countryside like you’ve never seen it, atop horseback with the Dillard House Stables. Whether you’re an old pro or someone who has never sat on a horse before, the Dillard House Stables has a horse-riding experience that you’re sure to love.

"It’s a great place to spend the weekend, come horseback riding, and do some other activities in the county," Thompson said. “We have a lot to offer, zip lines, whitewater rafting, and so much more, so we’re happy to have everybody.”

Waterfall hikes rank as one of the area’s most popular outings. The state legislature recently designated Rabun County as the Waterfall Capital of Georgia.

Black Rock Mountain Overlook

Black Rock Mountain offers hikes, great views, and something we can all appreciate this time of the year, cooler temperatures. At over 3,600 feet, Black Rock Mountain is typically several degrees cooler than the surrounding area.

Does your golf course offer incredible views? Hit the links at Sky Valley Country Club or Kingwood Resort on a visit to Dillard and experience amazing vistas.

Looking for some heart-pounding excitement? Take flight on a zipline tour or navigate the Chattooga River on a white water rafting expedition!

And when the day is done, head back to the Dillard House to enjoy a meal like only the Dillard House can do.

"A meal at the Dillard House is like coming home," Dillard Jr. said. “We’ve always been farmers at the Dillard House. And all the meals were seasonal. So, every Sunday, every month, every season had its own set of menus. So, you’re coming home in the springtime (to) strawberries and the summertime (offers) corn and beans and blackberries and peaches. And in the fall, you move into the collard greens, black-eyed peas, and winter squashes.”

Enjoy the best seat in the house to summer in Dillard, North Georgia Mountains

The Dillard House is open now, but with Legacy Ventures and its chairman and founder, David Marvin, recently purchasing the property, the historic Dillard House is undergoing some changes that will transform it over the coming months.

"Some of the exciting things that are going to be happening at the Dillard House in the future, Mr. Marvin’s vision is having a brewery, a wine tasting room, a spa, a three-story hotel, cottages, a bride’s cottage, (and) a (groom’s) cottage. This is going to allow us to have the best wedding venue in the South."

There are some exciting days ahead for the Dillard House, but there’s still plenty of excitement today, too, on a getaway to Dillard.

0 of 46 Things to see and do in Dillard For those looking for an experience to remember, look no further than Dillard. Splash down the Little Tennessee River on horseback with the Dillard House Stables... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard There’s zip lining through mountain tree-tops... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard whitewater rafting and kayaking for all experience levels... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard “This part of Georgia is one of the prettiest places I think in the world, really,” Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables said. “We have mountains, rivers, lakes, forests and something for anyone to do, whether you enjoy horseback riding, or hiking, rivers, swimming, whitewater rafting. There’s just something for everybody.” (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Strawberries It’s strawberry-picking season, too. (City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Looking to land the big one? (Steve Thornton/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Enjoy fly-fishing in streams, bass fishing on area lakes, or take the kids fishing and catch a trophy trout. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard If all the action has worn you out, or you’re just looking for an adult drink to enjoy the rest of the day... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Dillard Georgia there are several wineries in and around Dillard. (Nelson Hicks) Things to see and do in Dillard Whether you’re ready to say “I do” or are just ready for a timeout from the daily grind, do it in Dillard, Northeast Georgia’s gateway to the Smokies! (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Spring has arrived and romance is blooming in Dillard, northeast Georgia’s gateway to the Smokies. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard There’s so much to experience this season, it might take a couple of trips to enjoy it all. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Whether you’re looking to say “I do,” or seeking out some time with that special someone, the area offers plenty of options. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard For proposals, weddings and honeymoons, check out the Dillard House. While the resort and restaurant is famous for its Southern culinary experiences, it also hosts numerous wedding activities. The hotel rates as an affordable wedding venue, with indoor and outdoor spots, and offers a variety of lodging and catering options. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard This time of year, the hotel is a great getaway for those looking to escape the Atlanta area for a few days. Invite that special someone for a few days in the mountains, enjoy a meal at the Dillard House, relax and spend some time together. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Dillard Georgia For those with a love of shopping or a love of antiques, pencil in some time on your busy calendar for a visit. The area boasts 40,000 square feet of antique malls to browse. There’s a treasure around every turn. (Nelson Hicks) Things to see and do in Dillard The gallery is sponsored by the City of Dillard. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Steve Thornton/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Dillard Georgia (Nelson Hicks)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This story is sponsored by the City of Dillard.

Less than 100 miles from Atlanta, Greenville and Asheville – Dillard makes escaping the ordinary extraordinary! As the gateway to the Great Smokey Mountains, outdoor adventure abounds with white water rafting, horseback riding and zip lining. It’s all right here! If you enjoy camping, hiking, fishing – we are home to three awesome state parks and 148,000 acres of National Forest. If it’s relaxing and sipping a glass of wine, well, our specialty is “porch rocking” and our wineries are the best. Shopping? How about 40,000 square feet of antique and collectibles. Amazing lodging? The famous and historic Dillard House Inn and Restaurant is our landmark, with Rabun Manor and York House Inn – all just the icing on the cake. Did someone mention food? An extraordinary experience all it’s own, from award winning southern cuisine to fine dining, you won’t be disappointed. Find your place in the North Georgia Mountains. Come stay a while. You won’t ever want to leave!

©2025 Cox Media Group