Turtles with unusual shells, long necks fill Fernbank Museum

ATLANTA — Have you ever seen a turtle that looks like a snake? How about one that looks like a pancake?

See both creatures at the newest exhibit to open at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It’s called “Turtles.”

0 of 52 Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks)

"When you think turtles, often people think about that hard shell on their back, right?" Fernbank Museum’s Sarah Arnold said. “Well, there is a small group of species that don’t have a hard shell. They’re called soft-shelled turtles, and they’re aquatic, so they live in the water, and kind of look like pancakes. But their shell is more leathery and a little bit flexible on the edges, and people see that. And they’re kind of thrown off. I mean, it’s such a cool thing to think about. Not all turtles have that hard shell.”

Turtles at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Turtles exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. It's on display until Sept. 1, 2025. (sponsored)

More than 300 different species of turtles live in the World today. You can find about 60 of those species in the United States. Twelve of those 60 are on display at Fernbank.

"The exhibit as a whole kind of covers the diversity of turtle species, their evolutionary history, and some of the conservation challenges and stories that we have surrounding turtles, including some that are local to Georgia," Arnold said.

Fossils suggest that turtles have roamed the Earth for more than 250 million years. That means they’ve seen the dinosaurs come and go. And for the most part, they haven’t changed much.

On a visit to Fernbank, learn much more about these fascinating creatures, facts like they can live to 150 years old, they can breathe thru their butt, and whether turtles are born a female or male is determined by the temperature of the egg at a moment during incubation.

"We can talk about turtles all day long without live animals, but having the live animals here makes it that more engaging and makes it that much better to facilitate a connection between the guests and the animals that they’re seeing," Arnold said.

'Turtles' exhibit opens at Fernbank Museum of Natural History

She’s right. The best part of the exhibit is the live animals. The snake-necked turtle’s neck grows to over half the size of its shell. Instead of withdrawing it into the shell, it can fold it to the side under the shell. And that’s just one of the many things to discover about all the turtles.

Daily turtle talks and special programming like Fernbank After Dark and Teen Takeover dig deeper into the world of turtles.

It’s on display now through September 1, 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On a visit, immerse yourself in “Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures.” Southern Mexico’s indigenous traditions come to life in the form of eight hand-painted sculptures. With Fernbank’s Wildwoods serving as a backdrop, those visiting the museum will encounter some extraordinary creations and behold their beautiful colors, whether they want to view them, take a few photos or find a deeper connection. It’s open through Aug. 3.

This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

Massive mythical creatures fill Fernbank Museum with the arrival of Spirit Guides

©2025 Cox Media Group