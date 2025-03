Massive mythical creatures fill Fernbank Museum with the arrival of Spirit Guides

Massive mythical Mexican creatures call Fernbank Forest home right now, thanks to the newest exhibit at Fernbank Museum—Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures.

“All of the animals that we have are a blend of two animals,” Fernbank Museum’s Maria Moreno told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. We have a jaguar and an eagle, a monkey and an iguana and they’re all these fantastic creatures from Zapotec astrology that are spirit guides for people who believe in in astrology and are indigenous to Mexico. So throughout their lifetime they get assigned this spirit guide that walks with them through life.”

0 of 57 Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum Look at that! (This photo gallery is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.) (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum Oh my! (This photo gallery is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.) (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum Fernbank Museum is filled with some fascinating creatures! (This photo gallery is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.) (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum These are Spirit Guides. (This photo gallery is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.) (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum The Spirit Guides bridge ancient Mexican culture and contemporary art. (This photo gallery is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.) (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum "Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles" is the newest exhibit at Fernbank. It's on display through Aug. 3, 20205. Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum The exhibit offers visitors an unparalleled journey into the spiritual landscape of Southern Mexico's indigenous traditions. (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum Eight vibrant, mythic animal-themed artworks explore the concepts of tona (spirit protectors) and nahual (spirit animals). (Nelson Hicks) Spirit Guides at Fernbank Museum Visitors will find the Spirit Guides in Fernbank's Wildwoods. Southern Mexico’s indigenous traditions come to life in the form of eight hand-painted sculptures. With Fernbank’s Wildwoods serving as a backdrop, those visiting the museum will encounter some extraordinary creations and behold their beautiful colors, whether they want to view them, take a few photos or find a deeper connection.

“People will be able to come here and look at our spirit guides and hopefully they feel a connection with one of them and they see themselves in one of our spirit guides,” Moreno said. “For example, I love the monkey-iguana. The monkey (stands for) creativity while the iguana (stands for) patience and resilience. So I see myself in that sculpture. So, hopefully when people come, they’ll, one, learn more about Mexican culture, and two, they’ll see themselves within this outdoor exhibit as well.”

The creations blend a spirit protector with a spirit animal. Thus you end up with a wolf-fish and an armadillo insect.

Spirit Guides now fill Fernbank! Which is your favorite? See more: 2wsb.tv/3QQwPiV Posted by WSB-TV on Saturday, March 29, 2025

Fernbank showcases Spirit Guides now through the beginning of August. But Spirit Guides isn’t the only thing to enjoy on a visit.

“I highly encourage everybody to visit our exhibits upstairs, Fantastic Forces and NatureQuest. I also really recommend A Walk Through Time in Georgia,” Moreno said. “It is our permanent exhibit as well and we also have Ultimate Dinosaurs. So that will be here for a little bit longer before Turtles comes out in the summer. So, that is something to look forward to for the summer months, and then heading out here to Fernbank Forest and Wildwoods and join our outdoor activities and heading out and seeing all of the beautiful flowers bloom.”

This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

0 of 85 Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank "Ultimate Dinosaurs," a special exhibit that explores the fascinating species that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa and Madagascar, stomps into Fernbank Museum from Feb. 8 - May 4,2025. (Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank Guests can experience an impressive blend of skeletal displays and augmented reality as they learn about the changing prehistoric landscape of dinosaurs in a new, modernized way. (Chris Schneider/Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank Based on groundbreaking research from scientists around the world, "Ultimate Dinosaurs" highlights dinosaurs typically unfamiliar to North Americans and seeks to answer the question: why are the unique and bizarre dinosaurs in the Southern Hemisphere so different from their North American counterparts? Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank Starting with the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea, "Ultimate Dinosaurs" takes visitors through the Mesozoic Era (250-65 million years ago) and shows how continental drift affected the evolution of dinosaurs during the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. (Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank "We are excited to have 'Ultimate Dinosaurs' here at Fernbank and explore the unique ways that dinosaurs have evolved in isolation," said program manager Maria Moreno. "This exhibit combines rarely seen specimens with interactive stations for patrons of all ages to enjoy. It is also very exciting to have an exhibit highlighting our mascot, the Giganotosaurus, one of the largest land predators to have ever lived." Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum Guests can view a variety of full-scale dinosaur displays from the Eoraptor, Malawisaurus, Suchomimus, Rapetosaurus and more, including 14 dinosaur skeletons. (Nelson Hicks) Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum Fernbank will host the family-friendly Discovery Day, "Dino Day," from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, to celebrate the grand opening of "Ultimate Dinosaurs." This event is included with general admission. 