Only Chick-fil-A vending machine in country at Georgia hospital - still closed on Sundays

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Chick-fil-A sign
FILE PHOTO Chick-fil-A logo FILE: A Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed it was testing a “temperature controlled market fridge” at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. (John Hanson Pye/John Hanson Pye - stock.adobe.com)
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia hospital has a one-of-a-kind offering for its patients, staff and visitors, a Chick-fil-A vending machine.

“Sells wraps and chips. Restocked every 18 hours. How’s that for resident wellness?!?” MCG Urology posted on X.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed it was testing a “temperature controlled market fridge” at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta.

It offers the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap, Southwest Veggie Wrap and two flavors of Waffle Potato Chips. The spokesperson said it “seeks to provide a convenient option for hospital employees and visitors on the go.”

It is available 24 hours a day, except Sunday when it is shut down like all other Chick-fil-A locations.

The vending machine is restocked by team members from a nearby Chick-fil-A location on the hospital’s campus.

