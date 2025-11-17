Woman shot in head at Loganville CVS has died

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A woman who was fighting for her life after being shot in the head at a CVS in Loganville on Friday has died.

The City of Loganville announced the woman’s death on social media.

She was identified as Kimberly Whaley, 62, of Loganville. She died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Sgt. Clint Kitchens, 770-466-8087

City officials said Friday they were called to the store’s parking lot just before 2 p.m. where the found the woman.

Police said Friday that a person of interest was in custody but has not yet been charged.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Loganville authorities for an update on this person’s status.

©2025 Cox Media Group