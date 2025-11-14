Woman in critical condition after being shot at metro Atlanta CVS

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the head at a CVS in Loganville on Friday afternoon.

City officials say they were called to the store’s parking lot just before 2 p.m. where the found the woman.

She was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is in critical condition. Her identity has not been released.

A person of interest is in custody, but has not been officially charged, city officials say.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the store on Atlanta Highway and saw a large number of police units and fire trucks.

Lawrenceville police say they received a BOLO from Loganville police and captured the car coming into their city on a FLOCK camera.

Officers were able to pull over the car on West Crogan Street near Culver Street and arrest the driver.

Police had a large portion of the store’s parking lot blocked off with police tape.

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that they heard gunshots before the police arrived.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

