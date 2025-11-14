Man charged with murder after fight between strangers ends in shooting outside Greenbriar Mall

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the man they say shot and killed someone during an argument at Greenbriar Mall on Thursday.

Caleb Kirksey, 29, has now been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was at Greenbriar Mall talking to police and witnesses during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say around 4:45 p.m., an off-duty officer working near the food court heard gunshots and rushed outside.

Investigators say Kirksey and the victim, a 28-year-old man whose identity has not been released, got into an argument, which got out of hand, and ended when the victim was shot while trying to run away.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy, very sad,” shopper Megan Bryant said.

“We were trying to leave, we were trying to get up out of there, we’re trying to pay our stuff. It was scary, we heard a lot of people talking,” Shar-ya Yasharahla said.

Kirksey is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group