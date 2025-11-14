Fight between strangers ends with one man dead outside Greenbriar Mall

ATLANTA — One shopper is dead, and another is detained after a shooting outside of a local mall.

Police say this shooting happened right outside the food court entrance to Greenbriar Mall.

Those shopping at the mall told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that they remember leaving in a state of shock as a body lay on the sidewalk.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy, very sad,” shopper Megan Bryant said.

“We were trying to leave, we were trying to get up out of there, we’re trying to pay our stuff. It was scary, we heard a lot of people talking,” Shar-ya Yasharahla said.

An afternoon of shopping and relaxing was interrupted by gunfire outside of Greenbriar Mall

“So when we came out, this is what we saw. We saw police and everything out here,” Yasharahla said.

“It was scary. It was like, what? What do you mean? Like this is not something I’m used to or normal to,” Bryant said.

Police say it all happened around 4:45 p.m. when an off-duty officer working near the food court heard gunshots and rushed outside.

“He exited the mall by the food court, where he immediately observed a male who appeared deceased from multiple gunshot wounds,” Lt. Christapher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police say two strangers got into an argument, which got out of hand, and ended when the victim was shot while trying to run away.

“It’s just unfortunate that somebody’s here at the mall and then a verbal dispute leads to gunfire,” Butler said.

“The person who shot the young man he surrendered. He didn’t run anything. He dropped his gun down, raised his hand, and they got him in the car,” Yasharahla said.

Police confirmed one suspect has been detained and brought in for questioning, but at this point, there is no motive and no understanding of how an argument turned deadly.

“We’re just trying to stay safe and just send our prayers to the family, to both families, if you ask me,” Yasharahla said.

“I just pray for everybody’s safety and make sure you hold your loved ones tight,” Bryant said.

Police have not officially charged the man detained at this point there’s still a lot of evidence they are collecting.

