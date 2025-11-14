Neighbors frustrated with former Kroger blasting music 24/7 to stop trespassing

ATLANTA — Residents in a Buckhead community are disturbed by loud music playing from surveillance equipment at a closed Kroger store that is keeping them awake at night.

The music began around 5 p.m. Wednesday and continued through the night on Morosgo Drive, prompting neighbors to complain about the noise.

Josephine Kitt told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that she’s a nurse and couldn’t sleep before she went to work. She shared a recording of the noise overnight.

“It’s 3 o’clock in the morning. This is my bedroom window. This is so disrespectful,” Kitt said in the recording.

The classical melodies and concertos are intermittently interrupted with a warning: “You are trespassing. You are being recorded.”

“We can’t like function with it because it’s like too loud, overly loud. I don’t know,” said Shondai Harris, another affected resident.

The Kroger store closed in July and is expected to be converted into a storage facility.

The property has attracted loiterers and unhoused individuals since the closure.

Following complaints and Channel 2’s attention to the matter, the volume of the music was lowered. But it was not clear if it will stay that way.

