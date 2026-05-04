MARTA apologizes after Breeze card snarls lead to long waits at company HQ

ATLANTA — MARTA riders lined up at headquarters Station to get new Breeze cards loaded up were met with an unfortunate experience and long delays.

Now, MARTA told Channel 2 Action News it is apologizing to them and providing food and water while they wait to get their cards.

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“I want to say how sorry I am that customers who came to headquarters today to receive their new Breeze cards had this experience,” a MARTA spokeswoman said Monday afternoon.

Viewers calling in to Channel 2 Action News said some of them had been in line since Monday morning.

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While MARTA customers wait, the transit agency said it is providing seating in and out of the building, plus fresh fruit, donuts and water.

Customer service agents are also helping those in line access restrooms, as well as going with them to Lindbergh Station to load the cards as needed.

A MARTA spokeswoman said customer experience staff was also speaking to those waiting in line to see what they need assistance with, and if it isn’t related to the new Breeze cards, how they can help.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to MARTA for more specifics about what was affecting the new Breeze cards.

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