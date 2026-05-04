Brantley County lifts evacuation zones, curfew as residents return home

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — All evacuation zones in Brantley County have been lifted, and the county’s curfew is no longer in effect.

Most roadways, including portions of Highway 32, have reopened as residents begin to return to normal routines.

Active fire areas, specifically Zones 23 and 24, still require attention from emergency crews.

While significant progress has been made in Brantley County, Zones 23 and 24 remain active fire areas where personnel are continuing operations.

Highway 32 is still partially closed, with barricades in place at Highway 110 and Browntown Road to ensure safety and allow crews to operate without interruption.

Schools have resumed for students who are able to attend.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges that some families are still impacted and will continue to receive support.

County government offices and services, including trash collection, have returned to their normal operating hours today.

Residents may still see smoke, equipment, and personnel in these locations. The public is advised to stay alert, use caution while traveling, and provide responders with the necessary space to continue their work safely.

Community support and assistance initiatives are ongoing, with additional information to be shared in the coming days as recovery sites and resources are finalized.

Further details regarding finalized recovery sites and available community support resources will be shared in the coming days.

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