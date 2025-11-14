‘My world stopped’: Parents talk about heartbreak after 6-year-old son hit, killed by car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Lawrenceville parents want the loss of their little boy to be a lesson.

“Tell everybody to be more careful. A car is also a weapon,” Karina Aquino said.

Her son, Abel Torres, 6, died Saturday after a car hit him on his neighborhood street.

“We got home from a party, a birthday party, and we were bringing some stuff into our house, and he grabbed his bike,” Aquino said.

His dad, Juan Torres, said Abel wanted to go for a ride, but it was dark.

“I said it’s too late. It was around 9:20 p.m.,” Torres said.

He said he finally agreed to let his son take a lap. Before his son crossed the street, he said a neighbor passing in a car hit his little boy.

“The car was going very fast, and it was dark,” Aquino said.

Abel died that night, leaving behind his parents, four sisters, and a big family.

“My world stopped,” Torres said. “I feel the emptiness because my child is no more here.”

“God gives, and he takes,” Aquino said. “There is a purpose for everything he does, and we don’t question.”

The parents said they are thankful for the community support. Friends, family, and strangers donated money to help the family bury their little boy.

“We’re very, very grateful,” Aquino said. “We’ve been more than blessed.”

They also said they forgive the driver.

“We believe in forgiveness and in mercy, which is what Jesus would have done,” Aquino said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said it is likely the crash was an accident, and no one has been charged at this time.

The investigation is still underway.

