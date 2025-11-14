Law professor disappears hiking in north Georgia mountains

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — There is an urgent search underway for an attorney and law professor who disappeared while hiking in the north Georgia mountains.

Charles Hosch, 67, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday in Union County. His family and law firm in Texas said the Southern Methodist law professor grew up in Gainesville and was back in town to hike the Byron Herbert Reece Trail.

“He knows these woods and loves them, and we are working with the sheriff’s office to find him,” his daughter Julia Hosch said on Facebook.

The latest developments on the search for Mr. Hosch, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has been searching on foot with K-9 units and in the air with its helicopter team. There has also been coordinated searches with experienced hikers.

“For local hikers offering help: we are asked to be off the mountain are during K9 searches; otherwise, on-trail, experienced hiker help from sunrise to sundown is appreciated,” Julia Hosch wrote.

Charles Hosch is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a camel-colored sweater, and a dark green jacket.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 706-439-6091.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group