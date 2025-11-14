‘My life flashed...’ Driver escapes before train hits tractor-trailer in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have blocked off part of a busy DeKalb County intersection after a train hit a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday at Turner Hill Road and Covington Hwy. The driver told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that he got out just before the crash.

“My life flashed before my eyes,” Toree Davis said Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Davis says he has been driving in metro Atlanta for over 20 years and this is the first time something like this has happened to him.

He said he was heading back to Interstate 20 and carrying a load of seven cars when his truck bottomed out and got stuck. He knew the train was coming and got out of his cab in time.

“Blessed,” he told Gehlbach.

TRENDING STORIES

©2025 Cox Media Group