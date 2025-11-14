Georgia SNAP recipients who got partial payments will get rest of their funds next week

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services says people who received only partial SNAP benefits in November will get the rest of them next week.

The department issued a 65% partial payments on Tuesday for Georgia recipients who received their money between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11. They will now receive the rest of the payments on Nov. 18.

All other SNAP funds will be posted on the normal payment day schedule.

Channel 2 Action News has been staying in touch with recipients throughout the 43-day federal government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

Most people we spoke with said they picked up extra jobs and relied on food banks to keep food on the table.

“That’s tough not knowing where your next meal is coming from. You just have to settle with what you get from the food bank,” Lenette Holland said.

Holland is one of more than 1.4 million Georgians who rely on SNAP benefits. She said she let out a celebratory cheer when she heard they would start receiving them again.

“I was like, yes. This is done. This is done,” Holland said.

The Georgia DHS says it was awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages the federal SNAP money, before it confirmed the payment schedule for November.

“SNAP recipients are advised to continue to lock their EBT cards between purchases to prevent unauthorized use and protect these forthcoming benefits,” the department said.

