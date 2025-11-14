Lawrenceville program helping people impacted by shutdown pay their bills

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville city leaders are offering utility bill assistance to residents affected by the recent government shutdown, helping families as they wait for SNAP benefits and furlough pay to resume.

The city has seen an increase in residents seeking help with their utility bills following the shutdown, and the Round Up Program is one option available to provide temporary relief.

“We have seen a slight uptick in folks calling in and wanting help,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager of Lawrenceville.

The Round Up Program uses spare change from monthly utility bills to assist families facing financial difficulties due to the shutdown.

Warbington noted that the program is open to individuals experiencing a one-time issue with utility payments and SNAP benefits.

TRENDING STORIES:

Families who lost SNAP benefits or missed pay during the shutdown can apply for assistance through the Lawrenceville Response Center.

Lawrenceville is the second largest city in Gwinnett County, where an estimated 94,000 people rely on SNAP benefits.

Federal workers affected by the shutdown can expect to receive back pay within seven days of the government reopening.

Warbington emphasized the community aspect of the initiative.

“This is community helping community,” Warbington said.

The assistance program aims to stabilize affected families’ finances as they wait for delayed payments to clear, ensuring they can return to normal life.

©2025 Cox Media Group