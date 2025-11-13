Gwinnett teen collecting coats, hats and more for kids across metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teen is on a mission to collect 5,000 coats, gloves, hats and scarves to keep metro Atlanta kids warm this winter.

Caden Jackson, a 15-year-old from Suwanee, has been organizing winter clothing drives since he was four years old.

This year, he is partnering with local businesses that serve as drop-off sites to reach his goal of collecting 5,000 winter wear items.

“He’s an amazing kid. When you meet him, you literally know you just ‘have’ to help,” said Millie Habtemariam, owner of Full Circle Salon, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Caden’s efforts are supported by a nonprofit organization called Loved & Protected, which hosts pop-up collection events across Gwinnett County.

Caden is also collaborating with Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz for the annual Brad’s Coat Drive.

“It was amazing that he wanted to help kids and give warm items, but we had no idea what it was going to turn into,” his mom, Renee Jackson, said.

This Saturday, there will be a collection event at I Get Juiced in Lawrenceville, where community members can drop off donations.

“I felt really good about it, because we’re going to be helping so many kids this year,” Caden said.

To find out when Caden is holding a collection event and learn about his nonprofit, click here.

