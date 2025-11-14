‘I’m very thankful’: SNAP recipients should start seeing their money in the next 24 hours

ATLANTA — One local SNAP recipient said she shouted with joy after she heard the shutdown was over and her SNAP benefits would soon resume.

Recipients should start seeing benefits return within 24 hours of the government reopening.

Recipients told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that this is perfect timing with Thanksgiving right around the corner.

“I was like, yes. This is done. This is done,” SNAP recipient Lenette Holland said.

Holland said she let out a celebratory cheer when she heard the federal government shutdown was over, and she will once again start receiving her SNAP benefits.

“I was so thankful. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I’m very thankful. Not just for me but for everyone,” Holland said.

Some 1.4 million SNAP recipients stopped receiving their benefits during the shutdown.

So many depended on their monthly benefits and had no idea where their next meal for their families would come from.

“That’s tough not knowing where your next meal is coming from. You just have to settle with what you get from the food bank,” Holland said.

Jones also spoke with Brenda Caslin. She said she had a tough time feeding her family during the shutdown.

She is happy her SNAP benefits are returning and are coming at the right time.

“I need groceries. And you know, to feed my kids for Thanksgiving,” Caslin said.

The Trump administration said the states should start receiving the funds to distribute to recipients within 24 hours after the shutdown ends.

Holland is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I hope they keep their word, and let’s not let this happen again,” Holland said.

Holland and Caslin told Jones that their benefits are scheduled to arrive on Friday.

