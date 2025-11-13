Government shutdown ends: How U.S. Representatives from Georgia voted on funding bill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill late Wednesday night to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the measure Wednesday, 222-209. The U.S. Senate had already passed the measure Monday.

All 14 Georgia U.S. House of Representatives voted along the party-line. Here are their statements released so far.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, District 1

“Our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end. For more than 43 days, Chuck Schumer, Jon Ossoff, and the Democrats blackmailed the American people for political leverage, holding SNAP and WIC, federal worker pay, air travel, and our troops hostage. Still, the vast majority of Democrats – including both of Georgia’s senators – rejected the bipartisan proposal to turn our lights back on, forcing families to starve and workers to go without pay in exchange for absolutely nothing. They don’t care about your health care, they care about pleasing the radical left and Chuck Schumer,” said Rep. Carter.

“A vote against this bill is a vote against Georgia, something our senators have no problem doing time and time again. Their legacy will be one of mass starvation and chaos, literally ripping food from children in an effort to win reelection,” said Rep. Carter. “While it will take weeks or months for our nation to fully recover from Democrats’ political games, I’m proud to have cast my vote in favor of this legislation, which ensures that the American people are taken care of.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, District 4

“I am voting “NO” on the Republican Spending Bill tonight because my constituents deserve health care they can afford. This bill does nothing to prevent health care costs from soaring, does nothing to address the affordability and cost of living crisis and once again bends the knee to Trump and his billionaire buddies. This fight isn’t over. We are just getting started."

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, District 5

“Republicans keep forcing families to make false choices with real consequences. It is outrageous to ask working families to trade their groceries for their health care, or their health care for their paychecks. I’ve been in Washington, D.C., week after week, ready and willing to negotiate in good faith with my Republican colleagues. They never came to the table to lower costs for Americans. Instead, the Senate sent us a resolution that fails to address the Republican health care crisis harming thousands in the Fighting Fifth and millions across our country.

I’m voting NO on this partisan Republican spending bill. I will not support policies that fail to meet the needs of the people, and any legislation that does not make health care more affordable fails to meet that need. Let’s reopen the government, fund SNAP, and save health care — we can and should be doing all three.”

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, District 7

“After 43 long days, the do-nothing Democrats have finally realized the impact that the Schumer Shutdown has had on everyday Americans. I was proud to vote in favor of restoring SNAP benefits, military pay, and safe and timely air travel. I look forward to getting back to work with my Republican colleagues on delivering for the American people.”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, District 9

“END OF THE DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN: 43 days ago, radical Democrats shut down the government. Throughout their cruel and senseless shutdown, Democrats forced Americans to suffer in order to gain political leverage. Yet their selfish attempt to score political points failed, and their shutdown is finally coming to an end. Earlier this week, 8 Senate Democrats joined Senate Republicans in passing a funding bill to reopen the government. Moments ago, my House Republican colleagues and I passed this legislation. Only 6 Democrats joined us in reopening the government. Later tonight, President Trump will sign the government funding bill into law—officially ending the Schumer Shutdown. I’m ready to get back to legislative work in Washington so we can continue delivering for the American people.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, District 10

“For over 40 days, Democrats have held Americans hostage, treating families, farmers, veterans, and workers as political pawns, and calling their pain “leverage.” Tonight, @HouseGOP put the country first and voted to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, District 11

“Republicans are eager to get back to work for the American people after Democrats kept the government closed for more than forty days because they were more concerned about an election than they were about the rest of the country. Now that a handful of common-sense Democrats have chosen to end their political gamesmanship and have joined Republicans in re-opening the government, President Trump can get this signed, and we can continue to deliver on our pro-family, pro-business, pro-America agenda.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, District 12

“It is clear that this shutdown was about nothing more than politics. Democrats could have cut this deal over 40 days ago. Instead, they repeatedly voted to hold the government hostage—using families, service members, federal workers, and veterans as political ‘leverage’ in the longest government shutdown in American history.

“After six weeks of obstruction, I am pleased that a handful of Senate Democrats finally came to their senses and listened to millions of hardworking Americans. Yet, the Chuck Schumer-created political charade dragged on for far too long with the support of Georgia’s two Senators and nearly every House Democrat—causing untold pain and lasting consequences. President Trump will soon sign the bill to officially turn the page on this national nightmare and reopen the federal government.”

