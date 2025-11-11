Georgia SNAP recipients find some relief as benefits start to be distributed

ATLANTA — Georgia SNAP recipients are finally receiving food assistance for the first time since the government shutdown began.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln has been speaking with recipients since the shutdown began.

She learned that some people picked up extra jobs and relied on food banks to keep food on the table.

Eureka Slaughter said once the shutdown began, she started working double shifts to make up for paused SNAP payments.

“Right after the benefits being stolen, then the government shuts it down, it’s like—it’s hard,” Slaughter said.

She said she and more than one million Georgians felt relieved when payments resumed on Tuesday.

“We need those benefits,” Slaughter said.

She said she typically receives roughly $700 a month for her family of three.

Brittany Bell told Lincoln that she received her partial payment on Tuesday of $500

“I knew it would come, I just didn’t know how long,” Bell said.

A federal court ordered states to issue reduced payments during the shutdown, a measure the Trump administration tried to overturn at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Georgia recipients with distribution dates between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10 received payments on Tuesday.

Recipients like Lenette Holland, whose distribution date falls after Nov. 11, will receive their deposits on their normal day.

“Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we need essentials like eggs and milk,” Holland said.

Recipients received only 65% of their monthly amount. The Supreme Court and Congress will now decide when full payments resume.

“I am mentally drained,” Holland said.

“With the holidays, and just in general in my home, I want to be able to have groceries,” Holland said.

The state says it is working to fix locked accounts.

We told you on Monday that Holland couldn’t access her account. Since our story aired, she can now log into her Gateway account.

The state said it’s working with its vendor to resolve issues with its app.

