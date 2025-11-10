Georgia SNAP recipients to get partial benefits

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services said it will issue partial SNAP benefits for November, following new federal directives.

SNAP recipients in Georgia whose distribution dates have already passed will receive their allotment by Tuesday, Nov. 11. All other benefits will be issued according to the normal schedule for the remainder of the month.

SNAP recipients will receive up to 65% of their normal benefit amount depending on their household income and other deductions.

Recipients are advised to lock their EBT cards between purchases to prevent unauthorized use and protect these forthcoming benefits. This can be done using the “lock my card everywhere” function via the ConnectEBT app on Android or Apple devices.

Recipients who have trouble accessing the app can also log in to their account via the ConnectEBT website to lock or unlock their cards and check their balance.

DHS made its announcement Sunday ahead of a pivotal vote in the U.S. Senate that may lead the longest government shutdown ever to end. This development is likely to further change what happens with benefits this month.

For the latest information, recipients are encouraged to visit dhs.georgia.gov.

