Airman killed in hit-and-run while changing tire on Georgia interstate

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — State troopers are searching for the driver who took off after hitting and killing a U.S. Airman on a Georgia interstate.

Airman Demetrius Ladell Norwood III, 21, died the night of Nov. 2 near mile marker 2 on Interstate 24 in Dade County.

Georgia State Patrol said Norwood lost one of his tires in the right lane. As he was changing the tire, trooper said a vehicle with a trailer swerved and hit Norwood.

The airman died at the scene and the driver did not stop. His girlfriend said she tried to get his attention before it was too late.

"When I noticed how close the truck was, I yelled his name, and then I was trying to get to him, but I couldn’t, because the truck was taking too long to pass,” Jayda Hughes told Channel 2’s ABC affiliate WTVC in Chattanooga.

Norwood grew up south of Birmingham and played football and baseball during high school. After he graduated in 2022, Norwood enrolled at Alabama A&M University and joined the US Air Force.

According to his obituary, Norwood received several honors: the Air and Space Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Air and Space Training Ribbon.

"Dee proudly served his country ... He will be remembered as a devoted son, brother, airman, scholar, and friend whose legacy of service and love will continue to inspire all who knew him," his family wrote.

Norwood leaves behind a 2-year-old son, WTVC reports.

Troopers have not released a description of the vehicle or driver they are looking for. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera video is asked to reach out to Georgia State Patrol as it is leading the investigation.

