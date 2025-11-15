Trail cameras could help crews find law professor who vanished hiking north Georgia mountains

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are asking hunters to share footage from their trail cameras as they continue their search for a missing law professor.

Charles Hosch, 67, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday in Union County. His family and law firm in Texas said the Southern Methodist law professor grew up in Gainesville and was back in town to hike the Byron Herbert Reece Trail.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was there during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. on Friday as crews continued their search.

On Saturday, investigators are asking hunters to check their game and trail cameras in the area to see if they might be able to spot Hosch.

“He knows these woods and loves them, and we are working with the sheriff’s office to find him,” his daughter Julia Hosch said on Facebook.

Charles Hosch is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a camel-colored sweater, and a dark green jacket.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 706-439-6091.

