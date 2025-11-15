Someone just won the $980M Mega Millions jackpot from a metro Atlanta Publix

NEWNAN, Ga. — A single Mega Millions ticket sold in Newnan won the $980 million jackpot, marking the largest lottery prize in the state’s history.

The winner purchased the ticket at Publix #1816 on N. Highway 29 and matched all six numbers in the Friday night drawing, securing a cash value of $452.2 million for the winner.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the Nov. 14 Mega drawing were 1-8-11-12-57, with the Mega Ball being 7, according to lottery officials.

“We are thrilled to congratulate the largest winner in our state’s history,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a statement. “With every Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia supporting HOPE and Pre-K, Georgia’s students and families are also big winners.”

This record-breaking win surpasses the previous highest payout in Georgia Lottery history, which was a $478.2 million Powerball jackpot won in Buford.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $50,000 bonus from the Georgia Lottery, the organization said.

Mega Millions tickets are available for purchase at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide, as well as online for residents with a Georgia mailing address.

Proceeds from the Georgia Lottery, including Mega Millions, benefit educational programs in the state, with over $29.8 billion contributed to date.

