2 Powerball tickets worth $50K sold at same metro Atlanta store

ATLANTA — Three Georgia Lottery players won $50,000 each in the Nov. 10 Powerball drawing, with tickets purchased in Powder Springs and Rossville.

The winning Powerball numbers were 06-28-44-48-58 and 23, with a PowerPlay multiplier of 2X. Two tickets were purchased at the same place: the Sunoco Food Mart at 4551 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed that not only were the tickets sold at the same store, they were claimed by the same person.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Nov. 14, featuring an estimated jackpot of $548 million.

In addition to the Powerball winners, another player won $48,680 playing Hit $250 Quick Win at Main Street Pantry in Madison. Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games available at Georgia Lottery retailers and online.

Several players also won prizes on Diggi Games via the Georgia Lottery mobile app:

Sylvania resident won $10,010 playing Jackpot Spectacular

Carrollton player won $10,000 playing Lucky Coins

Smyrna resident won $10,000 playing Elephant King Jackpots

