Marjorie Taylor Greene claims President Trump said her son deserved death threats

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was once a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, says she is receiving death threats because of the president.

Greene says that after Pres. Trump publicly labeled her a “traitor” and she left her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, she and her family began receiving threats.

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While delivering a speech in Texas over the weekend, Greene alleged that she told the president about the threats over text.

In particular, she says she reported threats directed toward her youngest son, saying "We’re going to snuff out his life. We’re going to put a bullet in his head."

That’s when she says Pres. Trump implied her son deserved the threats.

“Trump proceeded to tell me that it was my fault and that I deserve it. If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a traitor to him,” she said.

She says she saved the text messages, but speculated that she would be retaliated against if she released them.

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“I’d probably get put in jail if I released them publicly,” she said during the speech.

In a statement to PEOPLE, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle called her “a quitter who is pathetically trying to stay relevant” by bashing Trump, adding “unfortunately, Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted former Congresswoman Greene’s peanut-sized brain.”

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