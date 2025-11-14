With Mega Millions jackpot nearing a $1 billion, travelers hope for a winning ticket

ATLANTA — A $980 million Mega Millions jackpot, one of the largest in history, is drawing crowds to lottery ticket sellers across Atlanta, including the world’s busiest airport.

The massive jackpot has sparked a surge in ticket sales at both major corporate retailers and smaller local shops, such as S&S Meat and Grocery. However, one of the busiest locations for lottery sales is at the airport, where travelers are seizing the opportunity to try their luck.

“Flight on time, going to Florida, win a billion dollars. That’s the formula?” said Josh Weldon, a traveler hoping to win the jackpot.

Traveler Zoindia Kennedy recounted her experience, saying, “We left on Thursday of last week. She was like, I ain’t getting on nobody’s plane!”

Her mom and lots and lots of other folks were frustrated when the government shutdown canceled flights.

“People have been really crabby at the airport the last few weeks — obviously — but I don’t sense that now,” noted Deborah Thompson, another traveler, reflecting on the improved atmosphere at the airport following recent disruptions.

The recent government shutdown had caused significant frustration among travelers due to canceled flights, but the mood has lightened as operations return to normal.

The Georgia Lottery kiosk at the airport has become a popular spot for travelers to purchase tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot, just shy of $1 billion, offers a life-changing prize for a lucky winner, who could easily fly off into the sunset with their winnings.

“When you win it, will you fly somewhere knowing your flight won’t get cancelled?” Petersen asked Kennedy.

She replied, “No. I’m not gonna fly. I’m gonna sit still!”

