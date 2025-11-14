Someone in metro Atlanta just won $1 million on a scratcher

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Mega Millions and Powerball are bringing the massive jackpots to the lucky few nationwide, but you they’re not your only chances to win big.

The Georgia Lottery says someone in Lawrenceville just won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.

The Jingle Jumbo Bucks ticket was bought at a Circle K on Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee, and the winner claimed their prize on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to a whopping $965 million.

You can watch the drawing, LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

If no one wins the jackpot on Friday night, it will pass $1 billion and grow to an estimated $1.05 billion.

While a little smaller, the Powerball jackpot of $546 million is up for grabs on Saturday night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group